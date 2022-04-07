Rock Report 4/7/22

No Doubt and DREAMCAR bassist Tony Kanal last week (April 1) reportedly obtained a restraining order against an alleged stalker who’s said to have repeatedly intruded on the musician’s home in Los Angeles.
The stalker claimed that Heath Ledger was still alive inside the house, according to TMZ. Ledger, the actor who died in 2008, previously owned the property where the intrusions purportedly occurred.
MAMMOTH WVH has canceled the remaining six shows of the “Young Guns” tour starting with tonight’s (Tuesday, April 5) performance in Raleigh, North Carolina at The Ritz due to members of the touring personnel testing positive for COVID-19. The other affected dates are April 6 in Charlotte, North Carolina; April 8 in Nashville, Tennessee; April 9 in Dothan, Alabama; April 10 in Orlando, Florida; and April 12 in Orlando, Florida. Refunds are available at point of purchase for anyone who purchased a ticket to see MAMMOTH WVH. DIRTY HONEY will still perform at the scheduled dates as advertised.