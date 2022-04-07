      Weather Alert

Rock Report 4/7/22

Apr 7, 2022 @ 6:07am

No Doubt and DREAMCAR bassist Tony Kanal last week (April 1) reportedly obtained a restraining order against an alleged stalker who’s said to have repeatedly intruded on the musician’s home in Los Angeles.

The stalker claimed that Heath Ledger was still alive inside the house, according to TMZ.  Ledger, the actor who died in 2008, previously owned the property where the intrusions purportedly occurred.

MAMMOTH WVH has canceled the remaining six shows of the “Young Guns” tour starting with tonight’s (Tuesday, April 5) performance in Raleigh, North Carolina at The Ritz due to members of the touring personnel testing positive for COVID-19. The other affected dates are April 6 in Charlotte, North Carolina; April 8 in Nashville, Tennessee; April 9 in Dothan, Alabama; April 10 in Orlando, Florida; and April 12 in Orlando, Florida. Refunds are available at point of purchase for anyone who purchased a ticket to see MAMMOTH WVHDIRTY HONEY will still perform at the scheduled dates as advertised.

Parkway have canceled their North American tour with Hatebreed, The Black Dahlia Murder and Stick to Your Guns. In the band’s statement, they expressed their commitment to the band over the last 20 years, but noted that they’ve reached a “limit” that has necessitated nixing the tour. They confirmed they will still move ahead with their European tour in the fall.
