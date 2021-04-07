Rock Report 4/7/2021

Hollywood Undead are preparing for a live stream concert at the end of this month. Titled Undead Unhinged it will feature according to a press release from the band “hits, deep cuts, special guests, never-before-performed tracks, and a very special selection of songs performed in a way you’d never expect from Hollywood Undead” Tickets are on sale now for the live stream at Hollywood Undead Live dot com. —UNDEAD TICKETS—
Dave Grohl filled some of his time during the pandemic last year writing stories on Instagram via his Daves True Stories handle. The response that he got from fans about his stories inspired him to write a book about his life up this point in it. Called The Storyteller, Grohl’s book will drop on October 5th. The question now, is there anything Dave Grohl can’t do? —THE STORYTELLER— —DAVE GROHL THE AUTHOR?—
In an unsurprising move Guns N Roses pushed back their European tour to next year. In addition to most of the original tour stops they have added a few more to the 2022 trek. As of now their U.S. Tour which starts in July is unaffected. —G’N’R UPDATED TOUR INFO—
The Rock Report is sponsored by:
Windy City Rooter
AND
Hagen Homes