Rock Report 4/6/2021

From Ashes to New has put off doing a live stream concert as long as they could. Vocalist Matt Brandyberry said in a recent interview “We never wanted to do a livestream. We wanted to wait and play the new songs when we could finally be on stage, live, and in front of our fans. It’s almost been a year since we started Panic and this virus won’t hold us back anymore. We have to get these songs out of our system and into your ears.” The From Ashes to New live stream is scheduled for May 1st. —TICKETS TO THE STREAM—
Diamante has released the first single off her new album over the weekend. The name of the song is Ghost Myself and is available via digital outlets now. Her new album, American Dream is due out on May 7th. —SOURCE STORY— —GHOST MYSELF VIDEO—
Tommy Vext, the former front man for Bad Wolves is set to go on a quick solo tour in Texas later this month. Called the “Eff Cancel Culture Tour” it starts out on April 23rd and wraps up April 28th. Texas is one of the few states to be completely re-opened after more than a year of Covid-19 restrictions. Vext also has an autobiography in the works and solo music that is trapped in legal limbo as the finalization of his exit from Bad Wolves LLC is finalized. —MORE TO THE STORY—
The Rock Report is sponsored by:
Windy City Rooter
AND
Hagen Homes