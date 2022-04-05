Rock Report 4/5/22

The “Trinity of Terror” will temporarily be just a “Duo of Terror,” as Black Veil Brides have bowed out of touring after singer Andy Biersack and “several other members” of the band’s touring crew have tested positive for COVID.
Biersack posted a message to the band’s socials over the weekend, initially revealing the news to the band’s fans at their April 3 date in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. But as the message reveals, it sounds like the band will be out of commission for several stops at the least.
MOTIONLESS IN WHITE will release its new album, “Scoring The End Of The World”, on June 10 via Roadrunner Records. It is available to pre-save on all streaming platforms with exclusive merch bundles available for pre-order in the band’s official store.
To herald the LP’s arrival, the Scranton, Pennsylvania quintet recently shared the first single “Cyberhex” which is available on all streaming platforms and joined by an official music video directed by the band’s guitarist Ricky Olson and Logan Beaver.
On Wednesday, March 30, Dave Mustaine spoke to SiriusXM‘s “Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk” about the upcoming MEGADETH album, “The Sick, The Dying, And The Dead”. Tentatively due on July 8, the follow-up to 2016’s “Dystopia” features a cover of DEAD KENNEDYS‘ “Police Truck” and Sammy Hagar‘s “This Planet’s On Fire”, the latter of which includes vocals from Hagar himself.
Regarding when fans can expect to hear some of the new MEGADETH music, Mustaine said, “We know that the whole entire thing is scheduled for July 8th. And the hopes are that we stay on schedule with that. And I know that we’ve got a single that is gonna be serviced to radio any day now.”