Rock Report 4/5/2021

Over the weekend The Offspring shared another tune from their forthcoming new album Let the Bad Times Roll. The song is a fun little romp through a relationship that has turned a negative corner called We Never Have Sex Anymore. You can pick the tune up now via digital outlets. The new album is due out on April 16th. —MAKING FOR LONG LONELY NIGHTS—
The Cleveland Indians home opener is today. One of the staples of the Indians games is a fan, John Adams, in the stands banging away on his bass drum, which he has been doing at home games for the last almost 50 years. This year however, Adams won’t be able to make the game due to health issues so Ohio native and The Black Keys drummer Patrick Carney will be stepping up to the plate. As Carney Said in an interview “Drumming for him during the home opener when he can’t physically be there feels like a meaningful way to show John the love and respect he deserves.” —BANGIN’ FOR A REASON—
Vicky Cornell has responded to the recent allegations of blocking the remaining members of Soundgarden from the bands social media channels and website. In addition to her own words in an Instagram post she also included a statement from her lawyer saying “Soundgarden solely wants the social media accounts in order to maliciously defame Ms. Cornell, provoke online stalkers…and to instigate third-parties to harass Ms. Cornell and her minor children,” They go to court April 16th. —CORNELL VS. SOUNGARDEN—
The Rock Report is sponsored by:
Windy City Rooter
AND
Hagen Homes