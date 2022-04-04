Rock Report 4/4/2022

Taylor Hawkins was honored in a special tribute during the 2022 Grammy Awards ceremony.
The drummer, who died last Friday (March 25), was up for several nominations this year with the Foo Fighters — Best Rock Performance with “Making a Fire,” Best Rock Song with “Waiting on a War” and Best Rock Album with their 2021 effort Medicine at Midnight. Foo Fighters won all three awards at this year’s ceremony. They’ve now won 15 Grammy awards during their career so far.
Lots of action at the GRAMMYS actually….
Dirty Honey are currently on the road with Mammoth WVH for their Young Guns tour, and at their show last night (March 31), they covered AC/DC’s “Shoot to Thrill” in celebration of Angus Young’s birthday.
The concert took place at the Fillmore in Philadelphia, Pa. Setlist.fm notes that Dirty Honey had previously covered “Let’s Go Crazy” by Prince during their sets — which the band performed atop a frozen lake in Minnesota for the NHL winter classic — throughout the majority of the tour. At their March 26 stop in Boston, Mass., they played their rendition of Aerosmith’s “Last Child,” in honor of performing in the legends’ hometown.