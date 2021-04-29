Rock Report 4/29/2021

In a statement post to social media Tuesday, The Pretty Reckless have announced that they will not be touring until next year. According to the release “After much thought and very careful consideration to the ongoing COVID epidemic, we have made the difficult decision to postpone all touring until 2022,” —THE STATEMENT—
If you’ve ever thought of going across the pond for Europe’s Download Festival next year would be the year to do. The lineup is stacked with Kiss, Iron Maiden and Biffy Clyro headlining and a great list of support acts including Megadeth, Deftones, Korn, The Pretty Reckless, Bush and a whole lot more. For the complete lineup to date and tickets go to download festival dot com. —2022 FEST DETAILS—
Primus finally announced the new dates for their postponed A Tribute to Kings Tour. The tour will find Les Claypool and company paying tribute to Candian rock legends Rush. Along for the ride is Wolfmother and on some dates The Sword will provide support. The tour is set to kick off in August. —LIST OF DATES—
