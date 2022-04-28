Rock Report 4/28/22

AEROSMITH guitarist Joe Perry sold his 14-room, 7-acre Massachusetts gated estate, for $4.1 million. It includes a heated pool in the shape of a Gibson guitar body, rooftop garden, three-stall barn, high-tech media room, exposed beams, three fireplaces, a gym and a billiards room. The house, which Perry owned for 33 years, includes his basement studio, where AEROSMITH recorded some of the 2001 album “Just Push Play” .
THE L.I.F.E. PROJECT, the musical meeting of minds between Grammy-nominated STONE SOUR guitarist Josh Rand will make its live debut on April 30 at The Riff in Springfield, Missouri. The band released a new four-song EP, titled “Big F.O.U.R.”, on March 18th. The collection features a clutch of cover versions, one each from heavy music’s pioneering icons METALLICA, SLAYER, MEGADETH and ANTHRAX.
Billy Howerdel will release his debut solo album, “What Normal Was”, on June 10 via Alchemy Recordings/Rise Records/BMG. The A PERFECT CIRCLE co-founder/guitar player has simultaneously released a video for “Poison Flowers”, with the Rizz-directed clip offering both an aural and visual preview of what’s to come on the 10-song, self-produced collection.