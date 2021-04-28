Rock Report 4/28/2021

Recently it was announced that Rammstein might get a Lego set of their stage setup. Also in the running for a Lego set is My Chemical Romance. The Lego set is proposed to be the float from MCR’s My Black Parade video. They have already received the 10,000 votes necessary to be considered by Lego for mass production of the set. —FULL STORY—
Instead of touring this year Disturbed have decided instead to reveal the story of their mascot The Guy with a five issue comic book run with Incendium comics. The name of the series will be Dark Messiah and the first issue drops in July. Disturbed are also planning an action figure of The Guy to be released in October as a tie in to the comic book. You can pre-order both at Incendium dot online. —PRE-ORDER THE GUY HERE—
Machine Gun Kelly has announced the Tickets to My Downfall Tour in support of his newest album of the same name. Tickets to my Downfall is a departure from MGK’s usual rap/hip-hop sound and sees him leaning toward a more pop punk sound. Tickets for the Tour which starts in September go on sale Friday. —COMPLETE LIST OF TOUR DATES—
