Rock Report 4/25/22

KISS’ Paul Stanley is auctioning off a sick looking 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Stringray C8. The custom car is a convertible and it comes with an autographed Ibanez PS120.
Barrett-Jackson will auction off the Corvette that was built just for Stanley at the 2022 Las Vegas Auction at the end of June. The musician started working with Chevrolet in 2013 when the president of the company asked him to help design a 2015 Stringray model.
People have come up with some creative ways to conduct interviews in recent years, especially as a result of the global lockdown, but what about video chatting with astronauts in outer space? Pearl Jam frontman Eddie Vedder had the opportunity to do so through NASA for Earth Day.
The resident “Earthling” hopped on a video call and had a conversation with the crew on board the International Space Station, which according to NASA, orbits 250 miles above Earth.
Motley Crue mount their twice-postponed “Stadium Tour” this summer with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett in tow. Ahead of the trek, it’s emerged that Motley Crue singer Vince Neil has recorded a new song with one of the tour’s opening bands, Classless Act.
The tune featuring Neil is apparently Classless Act’s group anthem, as it is also called “Classless Act.” It’s the first track on the rising Los Angeles band’s imminent debut, Welcome to the Show, out June 24.