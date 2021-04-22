Rock Report 4/22/2021

Of Mice & Men announced the release of their second of three EP’s to be released this year. The forthcoming EP is titled Bloom and will drop on May 28th. They have also released the title track from the new EP which you can find via digital outlets now. Bloom is the follow up to their Timeless EP which was released in February. —FULL EP DETAILS— —BLOOM VIDEO—
Buckcherry have a new album in the works. Their follow up to 2019’s Warpaint album will be called Hellbound and is set to be released on June 25th. With the album announcement Buckcherry also released the first song from the album called So, Hott and while they were at it gave the song a video treatment as well which you can find on YouTube now. —BUCKCHERRY ALBUM DETAILS— —SO, HOTT VIDEO—
Weezer’s years of new music continued recently when they released a new track off their forthcoming Van Weezer album. The new tune is called I Need Some of That and is available digitally now. Van Weezer will be the follow up to their recently released OK Human albume even though Van Weezer was teased first two years ago. Van Weezer will be available on May 7th. —I NEED SOME OF THAT LYRIC VIDEO— —VAN WEEZER DETAILS—
