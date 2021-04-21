Rock Report 4/21/2021

Yesterday the lineup for Inkcarceration 2021 dropped. That’s the festival that takes place at the Ohio State Reformatory in September. Topping the bill is Slipknot, Mudvayne and Rob Zombie. Also on the lineup is Killswitch Engage, Chevelle, Halestorm and more. For the complete lineup and to get passes for the fest go to the concerts page at 95 wiil rock dot com. —LINEUP AND TICKET LINK—
Jon Schaffer, guitarist and principle songwriter for the band Iced Earth, is the first person to plead guilty to charges stemming from the Capitol riot in January. Schaffer took a plea deal that will see him only facing two charges as opposed to six. Fallout from his involvement includes placement in the witness protection program and most of the rest of his bandmates in Iced Earth leaving the band. —FULL STORY—
In the United Kingdom a group of musicians penned a letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to try and affect the way artists are paid royalties from music streaming. Under current laws artists only receive fifteen percent of a songs streaming revenue. Artists that signed the letter include Jimmy Page, Paul McCartney, Noel Gallagher, and many more. —SOURCE MATERIAL— —FULL LETTER AND LIST OF ARTISTS—
