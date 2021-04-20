Rock Report 4/20/2021

The rock world was all abuzz yesterday when it was revealed that Mudvayne would be reuniting. Chad Grey, Greg Tribbett, Matthew McDonough and Ryan Martinie announced that they would be playing four special reunion performances set for this year. Mudvayne haven’t performed together since 2009. —SOURCE MATERIAL—
Dave Grohl and his mom Virginia are preparing for a docu series based on Mrs. Grohl’s 2017 book called From Cradle to Stage: Stories from a mother who rocked and raised rock stars. It’s a look a six different rock stars and their relationship with their Moms. The series will be on Paramount plus starting Thursday May 6th. —FULL STORY— —TEASER TRAILER—
Nonpoint had big news yesterday. They revealed that they started their own record label in a video on their social media channels. The guys in Nonpoint teamed up with producer Rob Ruccia and started a label called Three Hundred Sixty One Degrees Records. —VIDEO ANNOUNCEMENT—
