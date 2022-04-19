      Weather Alert

Rock Report 4/19/22

Apr 19, 2022 @ 6:50am

For the first time ever, Anthrax and Black Label Society will embark on a tour together, with five weeks booked for this summer in the United States and Canada. Joining them will be special guest Hatebreed. The bands are Pumped up for the summer trek, which stretches from July 26 through Aug. 28,

Albuquerque, New Mexico’s mayor Tim Keller attended TESTAMENT‘s concert last night (Saturday, April 16) at Sunshine Theater in Albuquerque as part of the band’s “The Bay Strikes Back Tour” with EXODUS and DEATH ANGEL.
Born and raised in Albuquerque, Keller is well-known as a fan of heavy metal music and has often attended shows in the city. He has also introduced metal bands, including ANTHRAX and TRIVIUM, onstage.

The Ohio State University Spring Athletic Band honored VAN HALEN during its halftime show Saturday (April 16) at Ohio Stadium as part of Ohio State’s spring football game at home in Columbus.

The band blistered through some of VAN HALEN‘s greatest hits, including “Runnin’ With The Devil”“Dreams”“Panama” and “Jump”. Formations spelled out “Van Halen”, “Dreams”, “Jump”, “1984” and the band’s iconic “VH” logo.

