Rock Report 4/19/22

For the first time ever, Anthrax and Black Label Society will embark on a tour together, with five weeks booked for this summer in the United States and Canada. Joining them will be special guest Hatebreed. The bands are Pumped up for the summer trek, which stretches from July 26 through Aug. 28,
The Ohio State University Spring Athletic Band honored VAN HALEN during its halftime show Saturday (April 16) at Ohio Stadium as part of Ohio State’s spring football game at home in Columbus.
The band blistered through some of VAN HALEN‘s greatest hits, including “Runnin’ With The Devil”, “Dreams”, “Panama” and “Jump”. Formations spelled out “Van Halen”, “Dreams”, “Jump”, “1984” and the band’s iconic “VH” logo.