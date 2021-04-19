Rock Report 4/19/2021

Dropkick Murphys recently released a new song from their forthcoming new album. The tune called Queen of Suffolk County just got a video treatment over the weekend that you can see on Youtube now. The new Dropkick album, Turn Up That Dial is due out at the end of this month. —QUEENLY VIDEO—
Hopefully this isn’t a sign of things to come but My Chemical Romance has pushed back their reunion tour to next year. They had rescheduled all their 2020 dates for this year but in a recent statement from the band they said “My Chemical Romance is postponing our 2021 touring plans until 2022. We just want to be as sure as we can be that everyone is safe.” —MCR 2022—
Black Veil Brides announced they will be performing an acoustic live stream show. Dubbed, Unplugged, the virtual event will air on April 30th. Front man for BVB, Andy Biersack said of the event “We are so excited to give fans of the band a set list that spans our entire career and the stories behind the making of these records and songs,” Tickets are on sale now. —FULL STORY— —EVENT TICKETS—
