Featured
Music News
Stino
Rock Report 4/18/22
Apr 18, 2022 @ 5:45am
It’s been a while coming, but the rock band contest show starring Alice Cooper, Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale, Bush’s Gavin Rossdale and more now has an official trailer and release date. Titled
No Cover,
the show’s first season will premiere on April 20.
25 competing artists had to perform all-original music as they attempted to impress the star-studded cast of judges
The grand prize that the winning artists will receive is a six-figure record contract with Sumerian Records, representation from United Talent Agency and Shelter Music Group, a chance to perform at a Danny Wimmer Presents music festival, $10,000 to shop at Guitar Center and other gear by Gibson, Ernie Ball and more.
Bastardane, the stoner/sludge rock band starring James Hetfield’s son Castor on drums, and OTTTO, which features bassist Tye Trujillo, son of Robert Trujillo, have announced and eight-date tour in California, which includes appearances at the BottleRock festival that is being headlined by Metallica.
All the shows are in California unfortunatley for now.
Deftones on Thursday (April 14) finally kicked off their twice-postponed North American tour alongside fellow metal act Gojira, revealing two new live Deftones players in the process.
Last month, longtime Deftones bassist Sergio Vega decided to leave the band. Taking his place in Deftones’ lineup in Portland, Ore., on Thursday was bassist Fred Sablan, a musician who performed in Marilyn Manson for several years in the early 2010s.
