      Weather Alert

Rock Report 4/15/2021

Apr 15, 2021 @ 8:30am

Myles Kennedy has released another song from his upcoming second solo album. The song called Get Along just dropped recently and got a video treatment to go along with it. You can find Get Along digitally now and his new album Ides of March is due out May 14th. —GET ALONG VIDEO—  —SOURCE MATERIAL

Royal Blood also released a new song and video from their new album Typoons which is due out at the end of the month. The new song is called Boilermaker and when you listen to it you can hear the influence of Queens of the Stone Age front man Josh Homme, who produced the song. —STORY DETAILS—  —HAVE A BOILERMAKER

Apocalyptica also released a video for their cover of Creams hit song White Room. The tune finds Papa Roach front man Jacoby Shaddix handling the vocal duties. You can find it digitally now and you can find Apocalyptica on tour this fall with Lacuna Coil. —FULL STORY—   —CREAMY VIDEO

The Rock Report is sponsored by:

Windy City Rooter

AND

Hagen Homes

 

Recent Podcasts