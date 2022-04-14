      Weather Alert

Rock Report 4/14/22

Apr 14, 2022 @ 6:50am

Just call Ghost bandleader Tobias Forge Obi-Wan Kenobi. Because the current look of the stage costume he designed for his backing group of Nameless Ghouls was partially inspired by a creature in the Star Wars universe, as the rocker revealed this week.
Forge admitted in a recent interview as a big Star Wars fan, he’s always been into the Tusken Raiders and their sort of lifeless look, so that was also part of the new costumes.

Shinedown are pushing back the release of their upcoming Planet Zero album. In a social post (seen below), the band writes, “We’ve made the difficult decision to move the album release from April 22nd to July 1st due to delays in vinyl production. We want to ensure our fans have FULL access to Planet Zero via every possible medium on the day it comes out! Much love! – Brent, Zach, Barry, Eric.”
Bring Me the Horizon’s 2013 album Sempiternal has surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify.

That’s according to apparent statistics from the music streaming service that were subsequently shared by a Twitter fan page for the British heavy rock band this week

