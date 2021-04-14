Rock Report 4/14/2021

Not sure if Dave Grohl is a guy that makes checklists but he certainly has been hitting some milestones recently. He is directed a movie, penned a book and now has recorded a song with Sir Mick Jagger. Jagger wrote a song and asked Grohl to play drums, guitar and bass on it. As Grohl said of the opportunity “It’s beyond a dream come true. Just when I thought life couldn’t get any crazier” The new song is called Easy Sleazy and is available now via digital outlets. —SOURCE STORY— —EASY SLEAZY—
Suspect208 debuted a new song online. The new single is called You Got it. Suspect208 is comprised of Slash’s son, Robert Trujillo’s son and used to have Scott Wieland’s son but he was booted from the band for going down the same road his father did. You Got It is available via digital outlets now. —FULL STORY— —YOU GOT IT—
Live Nation is teaming up with Veeps to outfit venues across the country with live streaming technology. That way even when touring comes back artists will be able to live stream the show to their fans around the world. Veeps has helped put money in to artists pockets this past year when they couldn’t get out and tour. —THE FUTURE OF SHOWS—
The Rock Report is sponsored by:
Windy City Rooter
AND
Hagen Homes