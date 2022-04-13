Rock Report 4/13/22

A new band called 3rd Secret features former Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic, Soundgarden drummer Matt Cameron (also a member of Pearl Jam) and Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil.
This week, the supergroup centered around the influential grunge icons introduced themselves by surprise-releasing their self-titled debut album on Monday (April 11), as Rolling Stone reported.
Who’s ready for some new demonstrations? Starset will be spreading their transmissions to the masses this summer as they tour in support of their 2021 album, Horizons.
The band had already booked dates for the spring that kick off April 22 in Manchester, New Hampshire, but have now added onto their touring, taking them well into July, and they’ve also booked a September appearance at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival as well.
If you, like Five Finger Death Punch’s Ivan Moody, “don’t wanna wait,” well you don’t have to any longer. “Afterlife” from the album of the same name is now upon us. An official release date for the album has not been announced as of yet, but this is the first of two major announcements today leading into the promotion of their forthcoming set.
The other big announcement is that Five Finger Death Punch have lined up a late summer / early fall headline tour with Megadeth, The Hu and Fire From the Gods delivering yet another stellar touring bill for the band.