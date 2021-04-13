Rock Report 4/13/2021

Brian Johnson, the front man for AC/DC is going to tell his story in an all new autobiography set to drop in October. Called The Lives of Brian, it takes you from Johnson’s childhood all the way through the most recent years as the voice of one of the biggest rock bands in the world. The Lives of Brian is due out October 26th. —BOOK TEASING TWEET—
Dave Grohl has added documentary director to his ever growing list of titles. Grohl hopped behind the camera for a movies called What Drives Us. It takes a look at the early start of band touring when they hop in a van and go gig to gig. The movie is set to release on Amazon Prime on April 30th. —WHAT DRIVES US TRAILER—
Saliva are redoing some of their hits for their upcoming EP Every Twenty Years. They released the first single from the EP Click, Click, Boom. This marks the first recording of the song with singer Bobby Amaru. You can check the new version out via digital outlets now. The new Every Twenty Years EP drops on May 7th. —CLICK, CLICK, AMARU—
The Rock Report is sponsored by:
Windy City Rooter
AND
Hagen Homes