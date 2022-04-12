Rock Report 4/12/22

THREE DAYS GRACE has announced that the “Explosions” tour will be coming to the United States this July and August with special guests WAGE WAR and ZERO 9:36, and Canada this November with special guests THE WARNING and THE STANDSTILLS.
With the announcement of THREE DAYS GRACE‘s new single “Lifetime”, the band has partnered with PLUS1 for the U.S. tour dates, so that $1 of every ticket will go to supporting tornado recovery efforts in Mayfield, Kentucky.
At the Dublin stop of HALESTORM‘s recent “An Evening With Halestorm” tour of U.K. and Ireland, drummer Arejay Hale boldly and bravely facilitated a brief stand-up comedy set during the show. He has since told Metal Wani in a new interview that he had mixed feelings about the experience, but it ended up being a hit!
PROJECTED, the band featuring SEVENDUST members John Connolly (guitar) and Vince Hornsby (bass) alongside ALTER BRIDGE/CREED drummer Scott Phillips and guitarist/vocalist Eric Friedman (a.k.a. E-Rock; TREMONTI), will release its third studio album, “Hypoxia”, on June 24 via Rat Pak Records. The 13-track follow-up to 2017’s “Ignite My Insanity” was tracked at Studio Barbarosa in Gotha, Florida with producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette, who has previously worked with SEVENDUST, ALTER BRIDGE and SLASH, among others.