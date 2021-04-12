Rock Report 4/12/2021

Ayron Jones has finally announced the details for his debut album. The album is called Child of the State and will be available on May 21st. It will include his previously released singles Take Me Away and Mercy. He also released a new song called Spinning Circles which is available via digital outlets now. —NEW ALBUM DETAILS—
Light the Torch also released details of their new album. The new album is called You Will Be the Death of Me and drops on June 25th. Light the Torch is the new project for former Killswitch Engage vocalist Howard Jones. —NEW ALBUM DETAILS—
Metallica took to Instagram over the weekend to leave a cryptic message. In addition to posting a video of their 2021 live performance of the Struggle Within they included a hashtag of black album 2021 question mark. Metallica’s black album turns thirty this year so it seems that the San Francisco metal legends may be teasing an anniversary tour. However, all of this is conjecture as no official announcement has been made. —INSTA-TEASE—
