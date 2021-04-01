Rock Report 4/1/2021

Add another court date to the long list of court dates for the remaining members of Soundgarden versus the widow of Chris Cornell, Vicky. This time the band filed a new claim against Cornell that states she has effectively locked them out of the various Soundgarden social media accounts and website causing them to fall into a state of disrepair. A hearing has been set for April 16th. —JUST THE FACTS MA’AM—
The Tennessee festival, Bonnaroo is set to make a come back this year. The festival which usually transpires in June has been set for September this year and the lineup includes Foo Fighters, Deftones, Incubus and more. Tickets went on sale yesterday. —BONNAROO TICKETS—
Rock Fest had already announced most of their line up however Disturbed after pulling the plug on their 20th Anniversary of The Sickness Tour, also recently pulled out of their Thursday night headlining spot at the annual Cadott Wisconsin festival. Rob Zombie has since taken the headliner place that Disturbed left vacant while Danzig slid into the one open head liner spot for Saturday night. Tickets for Rock Fest are on sale now. —ROCK FEST 2021—
The Rock Report is sponsored by:
Windy City Rooter
AND
Hagen Homes