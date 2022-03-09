Rock Report 3/9/22

Gavin Rossdale says he’s written 18 new songs and Bush’s new album “should be done by May.” The musician has a studio in his house which he’s been putting to good use.
Gavin Rossdale says they’ll spend eight days in the studio before going to Australia to tour with Cheap Trick and Stone Temple Pilots. After Bush returns from Australia, they have a few days off which is when they plan to finish the album. According to Gavin Rossdale the new Bush album “should be done by May.’
Back in 1974, KISS sang, “It’s cold gin time again,” and now, for the very first time, it’s Cold Gin time for fans as the band has just announced the arrival of their own signature bottle of the popular spirit.
The 700 mL bottle of 40 percent ABV (alcohol by volume) retails for $39.99 and is the latest addition in a continued line of KISS-branded alcohol, which previously included three other products — KISS Black Diamond (dark rum), KISS Detroit Rock Rum (Dominican rum) and KISS Monstrum (ultimate premium dark rum).
Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst was recently the victim of backyard theft. It was reported by TMZ that around $3,000 worth of items had been stolen and later recovered.
According to law enforcement, who leaked the details to the long-running tabloid outlet, a 30-year-old man unlawfully entered Durst’s Los Angeles home through a gate and happened upon a backyard littered with items such as a Tesla vehicle charger and a violin, among other things.