Rock Report 3/9/2021

Candlebox released new music yesterday. They dropped a new tune called My Weakness and gave details about their forthcoming seventh studio album. The new album will be called Wolves and will be available on September 17th. This is Candlebox’s followup to 2016’s Disappearing in Airports. —MY WEAKNESS VIDEO— —WOLVES TRACK LIST & INFO—
The only industrial building on the historic landmark registery is Sloss Furnaces in Birmingham Alabama and it is the location of Furnace Fest. The festival, set at a former pig iron factory, recently announced the dates and lineup for the festival this year. Furnace Fest is set to take place September 24th through the 26th and features Underoath, Killswitch Engage, Andrew W.K., Taking Back Sunday and more. —INTERESTING PLACE FOR A SHOW— —FURNACE FEST DETAILS—
Corey Taylor is itching to get back on the road. He released his solo album during a pandemic so he hasn’t had the opportunity to tour to play the songs in front of a live audience. From the sound of a recent interview that may be soon to change. “It will be a short tour, probably about three weeks in April and May.” —FULL STORY—
