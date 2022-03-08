Rock Report 3/8/22

Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne have apparently had enough of Los Angeles’ high taxes, and will be returning to the U.K. The Prince of Darkness reportedly shared the news of their plans with the Mirror.
“We are leaving L.A. We are a bit sad. But the tax is getting too much. I am sad because I really really like staying and living there,” the rocker said. “If they do the taxes better then I may come back. I do not know.”
Avalara notes that the minimum combined sales tax rate value in Los Angeles is currently nine-and-a-half percent.
The spring tour season just got another rock infusion with Nothing More and Asking Alexandria pairing up for what should be one of the top rock tours of May and June. And it doesn’t stop there, as they’ve added Atreyu and rising upstarts Eva Under Fire to fill out the bill.
The tour gets underway May 13 in Kansas City, Mo. and will carry over to the June 19 finale in Houston, Texas. You can see all the dates, cities and venues listed toward the bottom of this post.
Machine Gun Kelly and Bring Me the Horizon singer Oliver Sykes teamed up to premiere a recording of their yet-to-be-released collaborative song “Maybe” at Emo Nite in Los Angeles last Friday (March 4).
“We love you guys,” Kelly told the audience at one point during the surprise playback. “Can’t wait for the new album, Mainstream Sellout, out March 25.”