Rock Report 3/5/2021

Ghost’s last show of the Prequelle tour was March 3rd 2020 at Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City. They have taken footage of that performance and used it for the video for Life Eternal, which you can see on youtube now. That was also the show that Tobias Forge introduced us to his new character Papa Emeritus IV who replaces Cardnial Copia for the next Ghost album which will be out once touring comes back. —CELEBRATE BAD TIMES— —LIFE ETERNAL VIDEO—
Atreyu announced the details of their eighth studio album recently. The new album will be called Baptize and it is the first album to feature Brandon Saller as the lead singer after original singer Alex Varkatzas left the band last fall. Baptize is set to drop on June 4th. —FULL ALBUM DETAILS—
Badflower just released a new song the other day. The tune called F the World it was originally supposed to be part of a film but as lead singer Josh Katz said in a recent interview “they were looking for something vague and nonspecific which isn’t something I’m particularly good at but we started writing with that as the intention and totally failed.” F the World is available via digital outlets now. —SOURCE MATERIAL— —F*CK THE WORLD—
The Rock Report is sponsored by:
Windy City Rooter
AND
Hagen Homes