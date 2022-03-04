Rock Report 3/4/22

Concert promoter Live Nation and music streaming service Spotify each announced on Wednesday (March 2) new limitations to the way they’ll do business in Russia in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine launched by Russian President Vladimir Putin last week.
Live Nation revealed it’s boycotting the country and will not promote shows there, as Deadline reported. Spotify explained it had closed its Moscow office and is limiting Russian state media on the platform. However, Spotify is still available to Russian users.
A little over a year after actress Evan Rachel Wood named Marilyn Manson as her abuser, the musician is now suing her, TMZ,reports. According to the celebrity gossip site, Manson is suing both Wood and her partner, Illma Gore, claiming that they committed fraud and developed a conspiracy in order to defame him.
Documents obtained by TMZ show a sequence of alleged activities between 2019 and 2021 — compiled by Manson’s attorneys — that Manson’s team say allude to a conspiracy concocted by Wood and Gore in an attempt to destroy his career.
Testament have officially confirmed that legendary drummer Dave Lombardo has rejoined the band following the departure of Gene Hoglan.
The move is a dream scenario for thrash fans, especially when considering that Lombardo’s first stint with the band was very brief (1998-1999) albeit impactful as his forceful drumming was heard on the 1999 record The Gathering, a record many hold in high regard and consider to be among Testament’s best.