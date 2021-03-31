Rock Report 3/31/2021

After nine years Staind are set to release a new album in May. It’s a live album recorded in 2019 at their comeback show at Foxwoods Casino. The album will be called Live: It’s Been Awhile and will drop on May 7th. To celebrate the release of their album and the 20th anniversary of their 2001 album Break the Cycle, Staind will be doing a two part global streaming series on May 1st and May 8th. Tickets are on sale now at staindlive dot com. —STAIND LIVE-ISH—
Badflower are in the process of laying down a new album and up to this point we haven’t heard anything that will be on the new record. Recently they have released stand alone digital singles of 30 and ftw and josh katz has tweeted that neither of those songs are on the new album. As to when we’ll get new Badflower, well according to Katz “there’s still a lot of work to be done.” —DETAILS UP TO THIS POINT—
After a collaboration with Ozzy Osbourne it should come as no surprise that Elton John now has something in the works with Metallica. The Rocket Man just revealed the collaboration in his Rocket Hour podcast though he didn’t offer any more details than that. However, it’s speculated that it has something to do with Miley Cyrus’s cover of Nothing Else Matters. —METALLI-JOHN?—
