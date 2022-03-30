Rock Report 3/30/22

Slipknot fans are anxiously awaiting their upcoming album, which is in its final mixing stages and will be out sometime later this year. Drummer Jay Weinberg discussed the record, which he describes as experimental and features “the heaviest blues song on Earth.”
The ‘Knot dropped their latest single “The Chapeltown Rag” in the fall. Earlier this year, frontman Corey Taylor said the new album is like a heavier version of their 2004 album
Halestorm and The Pretty Reckless have booked a 2022 summer U.S. tour. The Warning and Lilith Czar will support the duo on select dates, making the lineup entirely made up of bands led by women.
This isn’t the first time Halestorm and The Pretty Reckless have hit the road together. The latter opened for Halestorm in the spring of 2015 for their tour in support of their album Into the Wild Life.
Just a few weeks after the release of their new song “Zeit,” the mighty Rammstein have revealed the full track list for their upcoming album of the same name.
Last week, the band launched a scavenger hunt-type competition in which 11 “Zeit Capsules” were hidden in various locations around the world, to represent the 11 songs on the album.
The coordinates for the first seven capsules were provided on their website on March 25, and fans were challenged to attempt to use them to locate the one nearest them. In addition to having access to the track list, lucky finders of the capsules were also given two concert tickets to a Rammstein show of their choice, as well as the accompanying travel to get there.