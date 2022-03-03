Rock Report 3/3/22

Metallica’s Kirk Hammett has found a new creative outlet, partnering with AMC Networks Publishing for a new comic series titled “Nights of Lono” that will unravel an adventure mystery taking place in Hawaii.
Nights of Lono is one of several new titles revealed by AMC Networks Publishing that are currently in the works. Hammett will work on the story with his writing partner and co-creator Marcel Feldmar.
Smash Mouth are debuting their new singer with a song that many will likely recognize, but it’s not one of their originals. Zach Goode is handling the vocals for the band on their new cover of Rick Astley’s hugely successful ’80s hit, “Never Gonna Give You Up.”
Smash Mouth found themselves in need of a new frontman after singer Steve Harwell confirmed his retirement from the group last fall. The vocalist had attempted to continue to play with the band last year, but ultimately stepped aside.
The New Dark Ages are upon us, which means it’s time to tour for GWAR. The band latest album is quickly approaching and the band is ready to bring their brand of mayhem to the concert stage with a U.S. tour this spring, followed by a European trek this summer.
June 7 – Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge