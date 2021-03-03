Rock Report 3/3/2021

Even though we are heading in to spring that doesn’t mean you can’t prepare for next winter’s adventures with a Metallica snowboard. Metallica is teaming up with Burton Snowboards to release two unique snowboards plus apparel and a wheeled case to carry it all in. You can order it all at Metallica dot com AND tonight, celebrating the 35th Anniversary of Master of Puppets, Metallica will be performing on A Late Show with Stephen Colbert. —NEW BOARDS—
Lzzy Hale covered Pantera. She along with Gina Gleason, Reba Meyers, Madi Watkins, and Ben Koller recorded Mouth for War for a YouTube metal show called Two Minutes to Late Night. The video is streaming now on youtube. —MOUTH FOR PANTERA— —MORE TO THE STORY—
Yesterday Billy Corgan posted on Instagram that they were in the studio to record 33 new songs for a new Smashing Pumpkins album that will act as a sequel to Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and the two Machina albums. One album to bind them. Chances are the new album won’t be out until this time next year. —INSTA-RECORDING— —SOURCE STORY—
