Rock Report 3/29/2021

Wolfgang Van Halen followed up his smash hit Distance over the weekend with two new songs. The two tracks called Don’t Back Down and Think it Over, respectively, are available for digital download. All three of the songs will appear on the Mammoth WVH debut album due out June 11th. —SOURCE STORY— —DON’T BACK DOWN— —THINK IT OVER—
Weezer announced over the weekend that they would be doing a live stream concert. The event will be April 16th and they are set to play their new album Ok Human in its entirety. You can grab a ticket to the Weezer live stream at Weezer dot com. Weezer is also set to release another album on May 7th called Van Weezer. —WEEZER LIVE STREAM CONCERT—
If you are looking to own a piece of Eddie Van Halen history an electric guitar that was owned and played by the guitar icon is up for auction at Eddie Van Halen Guitars dot com. The Peavey Wolfgang guitar is being sold by one of Van Halens former partners Joey House. —FULL STORY— —AUCTION HERE UNTIL WEDNESDAY 3/31—
