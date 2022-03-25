Rock Report 3/25/22

Silverchair’s Daniel Johns has checked himself into a rehabilitation facility following a car accident in Australia where he was charged with “high-range drink driving.” Johns has historically been open about his own personal struggles, dating back to 1999 when he revealed that he was afflicted with anorexia and anxiety.
The ’90s are coming back around with the inaugural Flannel Nation Festival taking place this summer. Everclear, Soul Asylum and Candlebox lead a lineup that will have you digging back into your CD collection and revisiting some of the best that the ’90s had to offer. The just announced bill will also include sets from Filter, Cracker, Fastball, Sponge and a still-to-be-named guest headliner, with the promise of more bands being added.
Skid Row have made another singer switch, as revealed with the premiere of a new song from their upcoming album The Gang’s All Here, earlier today on Eddie Trunk’s Trunk Nation SiriusXM show. Having spent the last few years with former DragonForce frontman ZP Theart handling vocals, the band is moving on with Erik Gronwall, formerly of the band H.E.A.T., taking the lead. The album will arrive on Oct. 14 via earMusic, while the first single/title track will officially be released today!