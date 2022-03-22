Rock Report 3/22/22

Rob Zombie is really headlining a tour this summer alongside Mudvayne, Static-X and Powerman 5000.
Dubbed the Freaks on Parade tour, this is more than just a nostalgia trip as each of the veteran acts remain absolutely relevant in 2022, especially amid the industrial rock and nu-metal rebirth that’s taking place. For those who grew up in the era when all four of these bands broke out, it’s a chance to feel 20 or so years younger and fans who weren’t of concert-attending age or weren’t born yet will have the opportunity to relive an era that preceded them.
Aug. 05 – Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Ghost’s Impera album had one of the most impressive chart showings in recent years, placing second on the weekly Billboard 200 album chart, but doing so while having the biggest album sales tally of any record released in 2022 so far.
According to Billboard, Lil Durk actually holds the Billboard 200 top spot with his new album 7220, receiving 120,500 equivalent album units that combines sales with track equivalent albums and streaming equivalent albums with the traditional album sales.
Mark Tremonti recording a Frank Sinatra covers album may not be what you expected from the Alter Bridge and Tremonti musician, but that’s sort of the point as the musician is also launching his “Take a Chance on Charity” initiative, using this new album as a way to raise money for National Down Syndrome Society.
The musician is “stepping out” of his comfort zone with this project, and the primary goal of this new initiative is to encourage other musicians, sports figures and celebrities with a platform to venture outside what they’re known for as a way to raise funds for a charity of their choosing.