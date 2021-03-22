Rock Report 3/22/2021

Over the weekend Pop Evil finally revealed the release details for their sixth studio album. The album is called Versatile and will come out on May 21st. It will contain the previously released singles Work, Breathe Again, Let Chaos Reign and Set Me Free along with 8 other songs. In a recent statement Pop Evil said of the album “We can’t wait for you all to hear the rest of the album, as we feel it’s our strongest to date.” —FULL TRACK LIST—
If you’re still undecided on what to do with some of your stimulus money then maybe a trip to England to see The Offspring could give you some direction. Dexter Holland and Noodles will be playing two shows there in December at a record store in Leeds and Kingston. Each of the shows will also feature a q & a sessions with the duo. Ticket info can be found at Offspring dot com. —LET THE BAD TIMES ROLL TO THE UK—
Since the public outcry of disappointment over the Grammy’s treatment of Eddie Van Halen’s passing in the In Memoriam segment of the show, executive producer of the Grammys Ben Winston released a statement defending their decision. “We did the best that we felt we could.” —FULL STORY—
The Rock Report is sponsored by:
Windy City Rooter
AND
Hagen Homes