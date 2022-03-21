Rock Report 3/21/22

Castor Hetfield, son of Metallica frontman James Hetfield, has just released Is This Rage, the first album from his sludgy/stoner rock power trio Bastardane. As Bastardane, they released “Wealthy Fantasy,” their first single, in 2020, followed by “Above All” and “Let the Wasted Die,” both of which came out last year and are featured on the debut record.
Dylan Jagger Lee, the son of Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, has recently released an EP with his band Motel 7.
If you were expecting the second coming of Mötley Crüe from Dylan’s project, you would be wrong. Motel 7 dives into more alt-pop, electronic sounds, featuring hip-hop inspired drums and lo-fi beats.
These are the times my friends… all the bands you grew up on now have kids creating bands.
In celebration of the 30th anniversary of their debut release — the Opiate EP — Tool have released a short film titled “Opiate2.” You can now check out a 3-minute preview of the full video, which is available now for purchase on Blu-Ray.