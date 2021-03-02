Rock Report 3/2/2021

Rammstein were supposed to perform on their first U.S. Stadium tour last year and then the pandemic struck. Instead of resting on their laurels the group got together in the studio to record new music as a follow up to their 2019 untitled album. No word yet on when the next effort from Rammstein will drop but at least we won’t have to wait 10 years between albums again. —PRACTICE YOUR GERMAN— —A PICTURE IS WORTH A THOUSAND WORDS—
Time to brush the dust of the old tapedeck, Nirvana are re-releasing their debut album, 1989’s Bleach as a limited edition cassette. There are less than 2,000 available and they go on sale March 22nd. You can pre-order your copy of the blew cassette at TapeheadCity dot com. —GET YOUR COPY HERE—
The U.K.’s Download Festival was recently cancelled for this year because organizers felt that June was going to be to soon to hold a festival based on current pandemic protocols. However, they have already announced dates for next years festival and revealed the headliners for the weekend. Download 2022 is scheduled for June 10th thru the 12th and features Kiss, Iron Maiden, and Biffy Clyro as the headliners. —MORE DETAILS—
