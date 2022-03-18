Rock Report 3/18/22

Suicidal Tendencies bassist Roberto “Ra” Díaz is currently filling in for Korn’s Reginald “Fieldy” Arvizu out on the road with the Jonathan Davis-led alt-metal upholders. So when Díaz turned 38 on Tuesday (March 15), Korn celebrated by “pieing” him in the face with a birthday cake onstage at Giant Center in Hershey, Pa.
“BEST BIRTHDAY EVER!” Díaz subsequently said on social media, despite being covered in cake in an accompanying photo. He thanked Korn, their crew and the group’s current tourmates, Chevelle and Code Orange, for “making this old man feel so special.”
Sammy Hagar has another book coming out this month and this one is all about drinking. Sammy Hagar’s Cocktail Hits mixology book is the product of decades of research conducted by the musician.
This mixology book isn’t the former Van Halen frontman’s first book. He released a memoir called Red: My Uncensored Life in Rock in 2011 and four years later issued Are We Having Any Fun Yet? – The Cooking & Partying Handbook. The latter was inspired by Hagar’s time in Cabo and Hawaii and has over 50 food and drink recipes.
It is officially official — Slipknot have, for the first time, publicly (and intentionally) revealed the true identity of the Chris Fehn replacement known affectionally to fans as “Tortilla Man.” Yes, all suspicions and accidental leaks have been correct — Michael Pfaff is Tortilla Man.
“You’ve been warned,” wrote Slipknot on Twitter in advance of a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) session set that took place with Pfaff on March 16th.