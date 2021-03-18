Rock Report 3/18/2021

Yesterday was a day of concert announcements.
The biggest announcement was Corey Taylor is headed out on a solo tour with The Cherry Bombs starting May 18th. That’s right a LIVE rock show. It will be a social distanced show following the various state recommended guidelines. Taylor will be playing the Apollo theater in Belvidere on June 1st and the Forge in Joliet on June 7th. Tickets go on sale Friday. —CMFT LIVE—
Sevendust have planned a couple of live stream shows where they promise to play their 2003 album Seasons on April 10th and their 1999 album Home on April 11th. Tickets are on sale for both shows no via no cap shows dot com. —DOUBLE THE DUST—
Papa Roach are also planning to do a live stream to celebrate the release of their Greatest Hits Vol 2 album. The album drops tomorrow and the live stream will take place later that afternoon. In addition to the concert aspect of the stream it will also feature a discussion with the band, special guests including Maria Brink of In This Moment and the premiere of their video for Broken As Me featuring Danny Worsnop. —SEE THE SHOW—
