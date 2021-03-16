Rock Report 3/16/2021

Courtney Love admitted that she almost died last August in a recent Instagram post. Love was hospitalized last year with pain, anemia and being dangerously underweight. It appears that she is finally on the mend when she wrapped up her post with “I thought I was broken for sure this time. But I’m OK! So I’m just waking and I’m frail. I’ll be strong again soon!” —INSTA-HEALING—
Evanescence’s new album The Bitter Truth drops on March 26th Two of the songs from that album will be turned into a graphic novel along with other selected songs from the Evanescence catalog. They just announced the five volume series recently and the first book will be available in June from Incendium. —GRAPHIC NOVEL— —FULL STORY—
Since the concert experience is a little bit out of reach at the moment Lacuna Coil is coming to the rescue with a tabletop game that pits you against up to nine other players as you try to get to the front row. The game will be called Horns Up and will be released in the fall. You can pre-order the game starting March 26th. —MORE GAME INFO— —CHECK THE TWEET—
