Rock Report 3/15/22

Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s sons have sold their home in Malibu for $3 million. Brandon Thomas Lee and Dylan Jagger Lee purchased the five-bedroom, 2,600 square foot home in 2018.
The boys are best known as the sons of Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee and actress Pamela Anderson but have their own careers as models and musicians.
The much-hyped Stadium Tour starring Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett and The Blackhearts and more is finally set to launch this summer after a series of pandemic related postponements. Now, the big questions are tied to what fans can expect in regards to setlist, which bassist Nikki Sixx opened up about on social media, confirming it will be a mix of “hits, deep track and some cool surprises.”
Slipknot’s Corey Taylor recently said he doesn’t plan on writing another book about politics during an appearance on Doug Bradley’s show Down To Hell.
Taylor’s latest book, America 51: A Probe into the Realities That Are Hiding Inside “The Greatest Country in the World,” was released in 2017.
In the book, Taylor discusses what he believes it means to be an American in an increasingly unstable world. He compares the realities of what America is to what he believes it should be.