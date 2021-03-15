Rock Report 3/15/2021

Korn announced on Friday they would be doing their first Live Stream concert. Dubbed Korn: Monumental the broadcast will stream from the Stranger Things: The Drive Into Experience in L.A. Tickets went on sale Friday morning for the April 24th Live Stream event. —DETAILS— —TICKET LINK—
Disturbed pulled the plug on The Sickness tour over the weekend. Originally slated for the pandemic year the tour to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of their debut album had been rescheduled for later this summer. Over the weekend Disturbed decided to cancel the whole outing because “Unfortunately, as the tour takes us to different cities and states with a variety of unclear restrictions, it becomes unfeasible to move forward.” —FULL STORY—
Chad Gray, frontman for Hellyeah, released his first solo tune over the weekend. It was a real kick in the feels and a departure for Gray’s usual style of singing. His version of Always on My Mind is available digitally now with an accompanying video on YouTube. —THE WORDS— —THE MUSIC—
