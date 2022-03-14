Rock Report 3/14/22

Marilyn Manson reportedly threatened “retaliatory legal action” against former assistant Ashley Walters if she took part in Evan Rachel Wood’s documentary Phoenix Rising.
According to an amended lawsuit filed March 11(as seen by Rolling Stone), Walters was allegedly threatened with similar legal proceedings if she took part in the documentary.
Doesn’t it feel like we’ve been waiting for something good to happen for a while? Crobot feel it, and they’ve channeled that into a barnburner, party-starting soundtrack of a song called “Better Times” from their forthcoming Feel This album.
Meanwhile, the other big news is that Crobot now have a release date secured for the Feel This album, with Mascot Records / Mascot Label Group bringing it to the mases on June 3.
Tuesday Cross, an entertainer who’s played bass and keyboards in Eagles of Death Metal and is the fiancée of EODM bandleader Jesse Hughes, is currently in a coma at Glendale Memorial Hospital outside of Los Angeles, according to Billboard.
Hughes claims he’s been prevented from seeing her, and he’s now in a legal battle over her care.
Cross, the 31-year-old whose real name is Marina Cardenas, has been in a vegetative state for about six weeks after an asthma attack sent her into cardiac arrest. Hughes alleges an EEG test suggested Cross suffered brain damage, and he’s indicated the hospital isn’t treating her adequately because of it.