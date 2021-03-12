Rock Report 3/12/2021

If you never got the chance to see Pantera live before they broke up in 2003, the voice of Pantera, Phil Anselmo is planning a live stream with his band The Illegals performing songs from Pantera’s catalog. Tickets are on sale now for the April 9th Live stream. —LIVE STREAM TICKETS—
Before Steel Panther became the rock parody band they are today, Lead singer Michael Starr and guitarist Satchel were in a David Lee Roth era Van Halen tribute band from ’94 – ’08. With the loss of Eddie Van Halen Steel Panther released a pair of videos to pay tribute to the guitar icon that influenced them. Steel Panthers covers of Van Halen Two’s Beautiful Girls and D.O.A are available now via digital outlets. —BEAUTIFUL GIRLS— —D.O.A.—
Cleopatrick just released a new song yesterday called The Drake. The song tells the story of the Canadian duos first big show at The Drake in Toronto. The Drake is available digitally now and will appear on the bands debut album due out soon. —THE DRAKE VIDEO—
