Rock Report 3/10/22

Ghost are cranking their Impera promotion into a new gear! The occult band now sponsors Bailey Curry’s No. 4 Chevrolet, committing a special Impera wrap onto his NASCAR.
The ‘Papa 4’ car will make its debut March 12 during the United Rentals 200 at the Phoenix Raceway.
In This Moment are set to have a busy year. The rockers have booked a handful of new spring 2022 U.S. tour dates, with support from Bad Omens and Ded.
The newly-announced trek kicks off May 13, just under a month after they wrap up Knotfest with Slipknot and Wage War. The 12-date run includes an appearance at Daytona Beach’s Welcome to Rockville festival, and will conclude at the end of the month in Portland, Maine.
Deftones have split with bassist Sergio Vega after 12 years and four albums with the musician, according to a video statement the bassist issued on Tuesday (March 8).
Vega’s explanation for his departure from Deftones suggests he was never made an official member of the band, despite his long tenure following founding Deftones bassist Chi Cheng’s career-ending automobile collision in 2008 and subsequent death in 2013.