Rock Report 3/1/2021

After playing the post Super Bowl edition of A Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Metallica are making a return trip to the show. They are set to play A Late Show on Wednesday and though it isn’t known what song they intend to play March 3rd just happens to be the 35th Anniversary of the 1986 Master of Puppets album. The show will air at 10:35 on CBS. —METALLICA IN LATE NIGHT—
Tom Morello is adding executive music producer to his list of titles. He will be over seeing the music for a Netflix movie called Metal Lords about a pair of friends who start a heavy metal band. The movie also has the co-creators of Game of Thrones attached to it and will be directed by Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist director Peter Sollett. —SOURCE MATERIAL—
Marilyn Manson couldn’t stay out of the new long it would appear. Another woman has come forward accusing Manson of abuse. This time it’s actress Bianca Allaine, who alleges that Manson abused her while they were in a relationship when she was 19. According to Allaine “I was contacted by another of Manson’s accusers who had already spoken to the FBI and was asked to share my story” Marilyn Manson still maintains that the various abuse claims against him are false. —MORE TO THE STORY—
