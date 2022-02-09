Rock Report 2/9/22

Nine Inch Nails’ 2021 tour plans did not come to fruition, but the band will be back on stages in 2022.
In fact, the group has just announced a brief run of spring tour dates, with a larger fall itinerary to follow. The spring run appears to be centered around the band’s appearance at the Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta on April 30, with dates booked in Raleigh, North Carolina and Franklin, Tennessee bookending the festival week.
Foo Fighters will be active Super Bowl weekend, but just not in the way you may think. While many acts will be playing shows around the Super Bowl festivities this weekend, Foo Fighters will be rocking out in virtual reality with a post-Super Bowl concert via Horizon Venues.
The band teamed up with video director Mark Romanek to shoot a concert specifically with virtual reality in mind. With multiple 180° cameras positioned around the stage, those viewing the concert will have the actual “best seat in the house,” providing the viewer with an immersive experience that features a custom stage design, practical effects, sophisticated lighting programs and XR elements blended into the concert scene.
Red Hot Chili Peppers have revealed they plan to issue more new music in relatively quick succession following the April 1 release of their recently announced 12th studio album, Unlimited Love.
Unlimited Love is the band’s first effort back with guitarist John Frusciante since 2006’s Stadium Arcadium. He left the band in 2009 and returned 10 years later. Now, in a new interview published this month, he and RHCP singer Anthony Kiedis suggested to NME that further fresh Chili Peppers tunes will swiftly follow the April effort.