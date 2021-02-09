Rock Report 2/9/2021

Over the weekend things didn’t get any better for Marilyn Manson. His long time manager Tony Ciulla has cut ties with him. So, in the two weeks since Evan Rachel Wood accused Marilyn Manson of abuse the shock rocker has lost his record label, multiple TV projects and his manager. Innocent until proven guilty indeed. —NOT GETTING ANY BETTER—
Metallica opted to play Enter Sandman on A Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Sunday night after the Super Bowl. They played live from what looked like a warehouse filled with old guitar cabinets from previous Metallica tours dating back to 2003. You can see the performance on YouTube now. —ENTER THE PERFORMANCE—
All this week you can listen to the Foo Fighters talk about their inspirations on Apple Music Hits. Each day of the week, starting last night, will feature a different member of Foo Fighters talking about their personal inspirations, musical journeys and the creative process that went into their new album Medicine After Midnight. The Medicine at Midnight radio episodes air at 6 pm through Saturday night. —MEDICINE AT MIDNIGHT EPISODES—
